Crowe accepts award

COLLINSVILLE – The Southern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission (SILEC) honored State Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, D-Glen Carbon, recently at its annual awards banquet.

The Presidential Award was a nod to her support and advocacy for law enforcement officers throughout the state.



“SILEC works to provide its local law enforcement departments with high-quality, cost-effective training programs to ensure officer safety,” Crowe said.

“It’s my distinct privilege to accept the Presidential Award, and I look forward to continuing our partnership to protect our police and community members in downstate.”



