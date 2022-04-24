ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Learn to be a picnic pro

By Dustin Duncan
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – Sunshine, the perfect spot in the grass and delicious food are the beginnings of an ideal picnic.

Yesterday, April 23, was National Picnic Day and the spring weather is an excellent excuse to get together with family or friends and get outside for fresh air and good food. So grab a cooler – fill it with fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and dairy – and head to that perfect outdoor spot to create wonderful memories.

Become a Picnic Pro

When planning a picnic, think about things that won’t be too much hassle. Select recipes that are easy to prepare and travel well from home to outside. For those that have young ones in the house, get them involved in preparing for the picnic by letting them plan part of the menu. Involving children in preparing meals is a great way to encourage them to try different foods.

Let them choose what fruits they enjoy or which perfect picnic spot they would like to visit. The picnic could be at a park with a playground or trees, but it could also be in the backyard under a tree.

Getting Active

After eating, it’s time to start moving. Fun outside activities could involve:

  • Throwing a frisbee or football around.
  • Playing tag.
  • Taking a walk.
  • Jogging in the nice weather.

Anything that is fun and active for everybody is the key. Spending time in the sun helps the body make Vitamin D, essential for healthy bone development and a strong immune system.

Perfect Recipes for a Picnic

The following recipes from Live Well Alabama are great easy options for a family to take on a picnic:

Picnic Pasta Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMELU_0fIxmKyN00
(Photo from the Alabama Cooperative Extension)

Ingredients

  • ½ cup fat-free Italian dressing
  • ¼ cup onion, diced
  • one cucumber, diced
  • one bell pepper, diced
  • two tomatoes, diced
  • one 8-ounce package noodles, cooked

Directions

Mix ingredients in a large bowl. Chill and serve.

Cool Cucumber Salad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCL30_0fIxmKyN00
(Photo from the Alabama Cooperative Extension)

Ingredients

  • two cucumbers, peeled and sliced
  • ½ onion, diced
  • ½ cup vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dill
  • ½ cup water

Directions

Mix all ingredients in large bowl. Chill and serve.

Creamy Cucumber Dill Dip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=251fDE_0fIxmKyN00
(Photo from the Alabama Cooperative Extension)

Ingredients

  • one cucumber
  • 1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons dill, dried
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Directions

Using a cheese grater, shred cucumber. After shredding, lightly squeeze shredded cucumber in paper towel to remove excess moisture. Place shredded cucumber in bowl and add all other ingredients. Mix well. Serve or refrigerate for up to four days.

Sassy Strawberry Salsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iSNT6_0fIxmKyN00
(Photo from the Alabama Cooperative Extension)

Ingredients

  • one lemon, juiced
  • 1½ teaspoons honey
  • 1 pint of strawberries, diced
  • ½ small red onion, diced
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • one jalapeño, seeded and diced (optional)

Directions

Mix lemon juice and honey in a large bowl. Stir in strawberries, onion, cilantro and jalapeño. Chill and serve.

More Information

For more recipes for a picnic or nutrition information, visit: https://www.aces.edu/blog/category/home-family/nutrition/live-well-alabama/ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Taste Of Home

How to Start Plants in Mini ‘Milk Jug Greenhouses’

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. We’ve all got our own big dreams and goals when it comes...
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Guardian

Country diary: While I was in hospital, spring sprang

It was a beautiful evening. The domed hills south of Aberaeron were rendered in warm hues by the last of the sunset, the light breaking below the layered cloud casting long shadows of trees and hedgerows across the fields. But turning eastwards at Synod Inn reminded me that this was no casual evening jaunt, as my son drove me into the gathering dusk to a hospital a hundred miles distant – the unexpected result of a sudden phone call from a concerned consultant. A couple of weeks later I am back on my home turf, chastened and facing some new and uncomfortable realities – but with renewed respect for the good folk of the NHS, who may just have saved my life for the third time.
LIFESTYLE
Agriculture Online

Raised bed gardens

I have a raised bed garden in my yard for growing everything from tomatoes to green beans. It’s easy to weed and there are no compaction problems because I don’t walk on it. Raised beds warm up earlier in the spring and dry out faster, so you get...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic#Nutrition#Fresh Fruits#Sugar#Vegetables#Auburn University#Perfect Recipes
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Rejoice Denhere

Do an “Easter” or “Spring” Related Activity for a Fun Filled Easter With Your Friends or Family

Here are fun things you can do with your friends that'll make Easter more than just another day on the calendar. The concept of painting eggs is simple; get your friends together, find an egg-shaped object (pardon the pun), grab some paint pens or even colored watercolor paint to customize your eggs, and have a blast while they're still in their shells before they head off to be hatched (or not).
KXLY

Want kids to love gardening? Try these tips

Gardeners are made, not born. If you want your children to become enthusiastic gardeners, take steps early to get them going down the proverbial path. It isn’t difficult, but it might require an adjustment to your attitude about children in the garden. Go plant shopping. The first step is...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
Huron Daily Tribune

Everyday Cheapskate: Secrets for how to grow an edible garden just about anywhere

Wish you could grow an edible garden but you just don't have any place to do that? I've got good news. Even if you rent and your landlord won't allow you to dig up part of the property, no problem. You don't need acreage, a big yard or "perfect" conditions. In fact, you really don't need any yard at all. There are myriad ways that you can get started today growing your own food. It's easy, too!
GARDENING
The Independent

9 best canned cocktails perfect for picnic boozing

Canned cocktails have come of age. Consumers are no longer limited to saccharine-sweet concoctions with suspicious ingredient lists, thanks to a growing market of premium drinks to convince even the most sceptical of sippers.While Fleabag did much to glamourise gin in a tin, the demand for premium ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails has accelerated in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 alone, UK drinkers spent £412m on RTDs – an increase of 23 per cent from 2019.But it’s not just the industry’s movers and shakers capitalising on this burgeoning market; there’s a new cohort of innovative start-ups, including Good One,...
DRINKS
WTAJ

Penn State students build garden to teach preschoolers about farming

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–A Penn State University agriculture class created an outdoor education space for the Children’s Express Center in Cresson to teach them about the importance of agriculture. After a month of planning, students and professors started building the garden from the ground up early Wednesday morning. The team planted fruits, vegetables, and other […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJHL

Dunkin’ adds cornbread donuts to menu

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Starting Wednesday, Dunkin’ is kicking off a new lineup of food and drink flavors as well as returning menu items that are available. A new food item on the menu is the tomato pesto grilled cheese. This item is served hot and features roasted tomatoes, a nut-free pesto spread and melted white […]
RESTAURANTS
WausauPilot

Monk Botanical Gardens to host plant sale

WAUSAU– Monk Botanical Gardens’ annual plant sale opens to the public at 10 a.m. May 6. Fill your garden with new perennials or add beautiful pops of color with annuals for your porch or containers. Order your plants online from May 6 through noon May 20 (or until...
WAUSAU, WI
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy