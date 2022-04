BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University reserve quarterback Tucker Melton has entered the transfer portal, he announced Monday on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone at BGSU for making my time here amazing,” he wrote. “After a lot of talks with my family and my coaches I have decided to transfer from BGSU. I can’t thank [head coach Scot] Loeffler, [quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator Max] Warner and everyone else on staff at BGSU for everything they have done for me.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO