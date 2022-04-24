ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer
Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — On the verge of being swept at home Sunday, the Houston Astros got a huge swing from an emerging talent. Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays....

