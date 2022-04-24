ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Times author to present a writer’s workshop, encouragement Monday in Kearney

By RICK BROWN, Yard Light Media
Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — Tosca Lee recently sold a manuscript on a WWII incident. “I sold a book with my co-author friend,” she said in an interview from her home in Fremont. “We sold a WWII book about the Bataan Death March. That comes out a year from this May. I’m so glad...

