Central Michigan Baseball Blanks Akron, Extends Conference Winning Streak to 21

MOUNT PLEASENT – The Central Michigan baseball team continued its dominant play with a 16-0 shutout win over Akron for the series sweep on Sunday.

The win marks the Chippewas’ 18th straight victory and 21st straight win in conference play.

CMU improves to 28-10 overall and 21-1 in the Mid-American Conference. The Chippewas are still undefeated on their home field, boasting a perfect 13-0 record at Theunissen Stadium so far this season.

Central Michigan will hit the road to face Ball State (24-14, 18-4) next for a series starting on Friday.

The Cardinals currently sit in second place behind the first-place Chippewas in the MAC standings. Last season Ball State and Central Michigan split the season series.