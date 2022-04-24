ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millsboro, DE

Plantation Lakes golf course hosts charity for Howard T Ennis School

By Rob Flaks
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILLSBORO, Del.- Nearly 30 teams of golfers hit the links Sunday morning at the Plantation Lakes Golf Course in Millsboro, with the goal of raising 10,000 dollars for Howard T. Ennis School for special needs children. Many of the students helped to volunteer taking donations and selling T-shirts for...

