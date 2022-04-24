ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Norwalk Hour
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — On the verge of being swept at home Sunday, the Houston Astros got a huge swing from an emerging talent. Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays....

Houston Chronicle

Semien, Seager RBI singles for Texas in 6-2 win over Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager feels like things are starting to come together for the Texas Rangers, who have won four of their last five games. Marcus Semien and Seager, the two big offseason additions, had RBI singles in the decisive seventh inning, last season's top rookie Adolis Garcia had a bases-clearing double in the eighth and the Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-2 in the opener of a four-game series Monday night.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Herrera, Eflin lead Phillies to 10-3 rout of Rockies

PHILADELPHIA -- — Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies again took advantage of some shaky Colorado defense in a 10-3 rout of the Rockies on Tuesday night. Didi Gregorius had two hits and an RBI in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros designate RHP Pedro Baez for assignment

The Astros have designated right-hander Pedro Baez for assignment and recalled righty Seth Martinez from Triple-A Sugar Land, the team announced Tuesday. Baez, 34, is just weeks into the second season of a two-year, $12.5M contract that also contained a club option for the 2023 season. He missed the majority of the 2021 season due to shoulder troubles, however, pitching just 4 1/3 innings. He’s been limited to 2 1/3 frames thus far in 2022, during which time he’s been clobbered for six runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with two punchouts. Baez’s fastball, which averaged nearly 98 mph at its peak and sat at 96 mph as recently as 2019, has averaged just 90.2 mph so far in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Diego Castillo not in Pirates' Tuesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Castillo is being replaced in right field by Jack Suwinski versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 41 plate appearances this season, Castillo has a .244 batting average with a .585 OPS, 1 home run,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis sitting on Tuesday for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the MIlwaukee Brewers. Chavis is being replaced at second base by josh VanMeter versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. In 41 plate appearances this season, Chavis has a .308 batting average with an .880 OPS,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies past error-prone Rockies 8-2

PHILADELPHIA -- — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins had three hits and the Philadelphia Phillies took advantage of several defensive miscues by the Colorado Rockies in an 8-2 victory Monday night. Kyle Schwarber added two RBI for the Phillies. Kyle Gibson (2-1) lasted 5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
