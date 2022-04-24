ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waimanalo, HI

Roads open after brush fire prompts closure near Sandy Beach Park

By Elizabeth Ufi, Linda Dela Cruz
 3 days ago
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Roads have reopened after a contraflow on Kalanianaole Highway near Sandy Beach Park due to a brush fire.

At around 5:30 p.m., HFD reported that a total of 14 units were dispatched to the brush fire. Water drops from Air 2 were needed to control the fire.

During the time of their report, HFD said that no homes were impacted or threatened by the brush fire.

By 3:35 p.m., the fire was under control. It was extinguished at 6:38 p.m.

The road closure was announced around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, April 24.

