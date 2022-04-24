ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Megan Thee Stallion Cries Recounting 2020 Shooting: 'I Was Really Scared'

extratv
extratv
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gyxb_0fIxXqay00

Megan Thee Stallion is opening up to "CBS Mornings" anchor Gayle King about being shot in July 2020, shedding tears while recounting the terrifying ordeal.

In a teaser for the interview, which airs Monday, the Grammy-winning artist — fresh off a triumphant performance at Coachella — alleges that Tory Lanez shot her in her feet at a Hollywood Hills party.

Tearfully, she said the argument that preceded the shooting came about because she "was ready to go and everybody else wasn't ready to go, but that's like normal friend stuff. We fuss about silly stuff all the time."

The 27-year-old rapper went on, "But... I never put my hands on anybody, I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of them times where it shouldn't have got this crazy."

In her talk with King, she describes vividly her memory of Lanez shooting down at her while "standing up over the window" after demanding that she "dance."

Recalling that everything had happened "so fast," she remembered thinking to herself that moving one way or another could make the difference between life and death.

"I didn't even want to move," she admitted. "I didn't want to move too quick, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh, my God, if I take the wrong step, I don't know if he could shoot something that's super important, I don't know if he could shoot me and kill me.'"

She said she was scared because, "I had never been shot at before."

Watch the teaser video here.

Lanez was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. He made $35,000 bail that day, and in October 2020 was charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded (unregistered) firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez has pleaded not guilty in the case.

This month, Lanez was taken into custody after violating court orders forbidding contact with Megan or discussing any elements of discovery in the case.

He is due in court in September.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Coachella: Fans confused by Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘bizarre’ debut – ‘Did she just bail mid-set?’

Meghan Thee Stallion’s debut Coachella show has confused fans after the “WAP” singer appeared to leave the stage mid-set for an extended period of time. The singer, who performed at the two-weekend California music festival on Saturday (16 April), previewed an unreleased track and shouted out her “Sweetest Pie” collaborator Dua Lipa during her first Coachella outing. However, fans on social media said her set was derailed by a lengthy interlude during which Megan walked off stage, with many wondering whether the singer had “bailed mid-set” until she re-emerged in a different costume.“I know the second outfit gave Megan hell,”...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Lanez
Person
Gayle King
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hollywood Hills#Violent Crime#Coachella
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion's First Set of Hot Girl Summer Nails Is Here

Hot Girl Summer is not officially here until Megan Thee Stallion says it's here, and according to her Instagram, it's here. Her latest manicures have consisted of nude nails, black snake-tongue nails, and dice-inspired nails, but her newest set couldn't be more different from these past ones. The "Sweetest Pie"...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Criticism Over Gayle King Interview

There have been plenty of people who've doubtedMegan Thee Stallion's story. This morning, the rapper appeared on CBS Morning where she discussed the shooting involving Tory Lanez in-depth. Meg recounted the moments that led to the shooting and what Tory said to her in the immediate aftermath but many have continued to claim there are flaws in her story.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Diss Track, "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly anticipated new diss track titled “Plan B.”. The Houston rapper performed the single for the first time at Coachella last week, describing it as a “very” personal song to her. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping,” she tweeted on April 8. Featuring a sample from Jodeci’s “Freek’n You (Remix)” with Wu Tang Clan, the track includes empowering lyrics.
MUSIC
Distractify

How Did Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Meet?

Since 2019, Megan Thee Stallion has remained on hip-hop and pop culture’s radar. The Houston native consistently topped the Billboard charts with hits like “Big Ole Freak,” “Savage,” and “Body.” Megan also earned her first Grammy (three trophies, to be exact) in 2021, adding to her list of accolades.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

extratv

66K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy