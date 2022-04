One Kentucky high school baseball player received some time in the national spotlight Tuesday morning by cracking the SportsCenter Top 10. In Leitchfield, Ky. Sawyer Drake laid it all on the line. Edmonson County tried to lay down a bunt that popped into the air. The Grayson County first baseman dove toward the pitcher’s mound, nearly taking out his pitcher to complete the incredible catch. The play was No. 5 in SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO