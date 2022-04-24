Monday Schedule

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."

