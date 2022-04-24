Monday Schedule

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton native and Durham Bulls relief pitcher Tyler Zombro appeared in his first game in nearly a year, after suffering a serious head injury last summer. In June 2021, Zombro was hit by a batted ball during a game against the Norfolk Tides. He was taken...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team earned a series sweep against North Carolina for the first time since 2015, as the 11th ranked Cavaliers defeated the Tar Heels 10-3 on Sunday at Disharoon Park. Alex Tappen got the scoring started with a 2-run home run in the bottom...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Liam McDonnell has been the most consistent starting pitcher for James Madison this spring. The left-handed hurler is sporting a 6-0 record to go along with a 2.06 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. He fired six innings and allowed just one earned run in a victory over William & Mary this past Saturday.
INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two local former high school baseball players are making an impact on the West Virginia State baseball program as true freshmen. Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen and Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton are both in the midst of impressive freshmen seasons. Thornton was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week after a shutout win […]
James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
ROANOKE, Va. – The Patrick Henry boys lacrosse program is five years removed from its first-ever VHSL State Championship. Since that time they’ve been hard at work to reach the top once again. This season, they’ve been playing smart and connected thanks to having a senior and junior laden team. That worked to their advantage on Monday night as they battled Cave Spring.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- For the third time this season, Virginia softball picked up an ACC series sweep, beating Pitt 10-3 in six innings on Sunday. This was the final game of the regular season at Palmer Park, as the Cavaliers honored 11 seniors on Senior Day. Senior Emma...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Todd Centeio was the star of Saturday’s JMU Spring Game. Centeio, a graduate transfer quarterback from Colorado State, threw for more than 200 yards and led three scoring drives in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in front of 2,476 fans at Bridgeforth Stadium. “He made some...
Each week during the Spring high school season, Extra Inning Softball will honor a National High School Player of the Week. This week’s action should be from Sunday, April 17, 2022 through Saturday, April 23, 2022. We’re looking for standouts who excelled in the circle, at the plate or...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team won the ACC Tournament Championship for the 14th time in program history, as the Cavaliers defeated North Carolina 4-3 in the conference finals on Sunday in Rome, Georgia. Inaki Montes won 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (3) at No. 2 singles to...
SALEM—Ferrum College’s softball team is the sixth seed in 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) postseason tournament, which starts Friday with eight games set for the James I. Moyer Sports Complex. The Panthers face reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan in their first game at...
STRASBURG -- Putting Strasburg soccer on the map — that’s been Rams coach Betsy Munson’s mission this season. Her group of boys is, at the very least, headed in the right direction. Strasburg opened the season with a 0-0 tie against East Rockingham. Tuesday night they hosted...
