ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Monday Schedule

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 3 days ago

Martinsburg at Washington, 4:30 p.m. Frankfort at Jefferson, 6 p.m....

www.journal-news.net

Comments / 0

Related
WHSV

Tyler Zombro makes remarkable return to the mound

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton native and Durham Bulls relief pitcher Tyler Zombro appeared in his first game in nearly a year, after suffering a serious head injury last summer. In June 2021, Zombro was hit by a batted ball during a game against the Norfolk Tides. He was taken...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

McDonnell settles into weekend role for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Liam McDonnell has been the most consistent starting pitcher for James Madison this spring. The left-handed hurler is sporting a 6-0 record to go along with a 2.06 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. He fired six innings and allowed just one earned run in a victory over William & Mary this past Saturday.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown’s Thornton, Bridgeport’s Paulsen make impact on Jackets’ baseball program

INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two local former high school baseball players are making an impact on the West Virginia State baseball program as true freshmen. Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen and Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton are both in the midst of impressive freshmen seasons. Thornton was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week after a shutout win […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Martinsburg, WV
Sports
City
Keyser, WV
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
Washington, WV
City
Jefferson, WV
City
Martinsburg, WV
E! News

James Madison University Softball Star Lauren Bernett Dead At 20

James Madison University is honoring the life and legacy of Lauren Bernett. "Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes," a message posted to the Virginia school's website on April 26 read. "Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women's College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year."
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Patrick Henry boys lacrosse notches home win over Cave Spring

ROANOKE, Va. – The Patrick Henry boys lacrosse program is five years removed from its first-ever VHSL State Championship. Since that time they’ve been hard at work to reach the top once again. This season, they’ve been playing smart and connected thanks to having a senior and junior laden team. That worked to their advantage on Monday night as they battled Cave Spring.
CAVE SPRING, VA
cbs19news

Softball's home finale concludes with sweep of Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- For the third time this season, Virginia softball picked up an ACC series sweep, beating Pitt 10-3 in six innings on Sunday. This was the final game of the regular season at Palmer Park, as the Cavaliers honored 11 seniors on Senior Day. Senior Emma...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis
WHSV

Centeio has standout performance during JMU Spring Game

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Todd Centeio was the star of Saturday’s JMU Spring Game. Centeio, a graduate transfer quarterback from Colorado State, threw for more than 200 yards and led three scoring drives in Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage in front of 2,476 fans at Bridgeforth Stadium. “He made some...
HARRISONBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Franklin News Post

Panthers face reigning national champions in tournament opener

SALEM—Ferrum College’s softball team is the sixth seed in 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) postseason tournament, which starts Friday with eight games set for the James I. Moyer Sports Complex. The Panthers face reigning NCAA Division III national champion Virginia Wesleyan in their first game at...
FERRUM, VA
Northern Virginia Daily

Strasburg knocks off East Rockingham in boys soccer

STRASBURG -- Putting Strasburg soccer on the map — that’s been Rams coach Betsy Munson’s mission this season. Her group of boys is, at the very least, headed in the right direction. Strasburg opened the season with a 0-0 tie against East Rockingham. Tuesday night they hosted...
STRASBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy