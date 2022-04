The Oklahoma baseball team put an emphatic exclamation on its series sweep of Kansas with a 24-4 victory in seven innings Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark. The Sooners (25-13, 7-5 Big 12) exploded for nine runs in the second inning – all with two outs – and led 19-4 after four innings. OU registered 14 hits and drew 11 walks in the game. For the weekend, Oklahoma totaled 46 runs on 46 hits and 26 walks, outscoring the Jayhawks (16-23, 2-10 Big 12) 46 to 12.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO