Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Out again Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rantanen (illness) is not in Sunday's lineup against Winnipeg, per the NHL's media site....

Reuters

Wild edge Predators at end of OT, win fifth straight

Dmitry Kulikov scored the overtime winner just before the buzzer and Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice in a three-point outing to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Kevin Fiala and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Wild (51-21-7, 109 points), who...
Game Recap: Avalanche Fall 4-1 to Winnipeg

The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 4-1 result to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night at Canadian Life Centre. J.T. Compher scored in the loss. Darcy Kuemper made 40 saves on 44 shots. THE SCORING:. 1st Period:. No goals. 2nd Period:. No goals. 3rd Period:. 5:03 - COL 1, WPG 0...
Hellebuyck and Connor set new franchise records in win over Colorado

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets snapped a four-game losing skid in style on Sunday night, and broke two franchise records along the way. Kyle Connor's 45th goal of the season, which proved to be the insurance marker in a 4-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche, sets a new franchise mark for goals in a season since relocation in 2011 - besting Patrik Laine's 44 in 2017-18.
Mailbag: Avalanche playoff chances, Flyers' coaching future

Here is the April 27 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Are you concerned about the Colorado Avalanche? They might be on a similar track to the Tampa Bay Lightning when they got swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets based on how they're playing lately. -- @TMessall.
Mikko Rantanen
FOX Sports

Blues face the Avalanche, look for 4th straight victory

St. Louis Blues (49-20-11, third in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-18-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis comes into a matchup with Colorado as winners of three consecutive games. The Avalanche are 14-6-3 against opponents in the Central. Colorado has scored 298 goals and ranks fourth in...
FOX Sports

Predators face the Avalanche on 3-game slide

Nashville Predators (44-29-7, fourth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-18-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into the matchup with Colorado after losing three in a row. The Avalanche are 34-10-4 in conference games. Colorado averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference....
Reuters

Four-goal third period lifts Jets past Avalanche

Adam Lowry and Blake Wheeler scored just over a minute apart to spark the host Winnipeg Jets to a four-goal third-period and a 4-1 comeback victory over the slumping Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for the Jets (36-32-11, 83 points), who snapped a four-game...
The Hockey Writers

3 Wild Players Who Can Be Playoff Heroes

One of the magical things about the Stanley Cup Playoffs is to see which players emerge as heroes for their respective teams. Often, the star players come up big in the moments that matter the most, but sometimes it’s the players you might not expect who end up making the biggest impact.
FOX Sports

Dallas hosts Vegas after Hintz's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-6, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Dallas Stars (44-30-5, fifth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Vegas Golden Knights after Roope Hintz scored two goals in the Stars' 3-2 victory against the Kraken. The Stars are 25-18-4 in conference play. Dallas averages just 3.1 penalties...
Landeskog could return for Avalanche for Game 1 of playoffs

Forward had knee surgery in March, expected to miss final three regular-season games. Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to play for the Colorado Avalanche in their three remaining regular-season games but could be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The forward has been out since having knee...
The Associated Press

DeBrincat, Lankinen help Blackhawks top Flyers 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks wanted to give their fans something to cheer about at the end of a long season. Alex DeBrincat delivered. DeBrincat scored his 41st goal in the third period and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, helping the Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Monday night in a matchup of disappointing teams.
CBS Chicago

DeBrincat scores 41st goal as Blackhawks beat Flyers

CHICAGO (AP) — Alex DeBrincat scored his 41st goal in the third period and Kevin Lankinen made 33 saves, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Monday night in a matchup of disappointing teams.Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist as Chicago (27-42-11) won for just the fifth time in its last 20 games. Erik Gustafsson also scored, and Dominik Kubalik picked up an assist in his 200th NHL game.Philadelphia lost for the 12th time in its last 16 games. Kevin Hayes scored for the Flyers (25-44-11), and Felix Sandstrom made 30 stops in his fourth...
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/26/22 vs Vegas Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars continue on their four-game homestand to close out the regular season with a vital Tuesday night matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights. Dallas can clinch a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a regulation victory tonight. To Clinch or Not to Clinch for Dallas. Well,...
