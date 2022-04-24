Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Draws start Sunday

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has enjoyed the best goal-scoring season of his young career, as he has already shattered his previous career high in the statistic by 11. On Tuesday night, Matthews kept his awe-inspiring campaign going, as he deposited a couple of pucks into the net for his fourth multi-goal performance of the month. However, it was far more than just that. The Maple Leafs star equaled Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos following the victory over the Detroit Red Wings, as reported by ESPN Stats and Info.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO