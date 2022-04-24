ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Maple Leafs' Erik Kallgren: Draws start Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kallgren will guard the cage in Washington on Sunday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports....

www.cbssports.com

KSNT

Ovechkin injured as Capitals lose to Maple Leafs in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout Sunday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Lightning’s Weekend Games vs Predators & Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning sent a message to the rest of the league with a pair of decisive victories over the weekend, dominating the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday while soundly defeating the Florida Panthers on Sunday by a score of 8-4. The Lightning have scored 22 goals in their last three games, all coming against playoff teams.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Blashill & More

In the final week of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season, things are starting to shift. While there are plenty of players on the roster right now that are playing with something to prove, wandering eyes are starting to look ahead to the offseason and the 2022-23 season. A losing season tends to have the affect, but so too does the signing of a team’s top prospect.
DETROIT, MI
US News and World Report

Matthews Scores 2 to Reach 60 Goals as Leafs Top Wings 3-0

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews looked a little sheepish after scoring his 50th goal into an empty net last month. How the Maple Leafs sniper bagged No. 60 was a lot more like it. Matthews scored twice, the second on one of his patented snapshots, to become just the...
DETROIT, MI
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Season’s Goals, Team Depth & Kallgren Success

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ Quick Hits, I’ll look at three areas the team is preparing for as the regular season winds down. Specifically, I’ll look at some of the team’s goals for ending the regular season. Second, I’ll look at why this team is different and better than teams from the recent past.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings lose, 3-0, to Leafs, can't contain Auston Matthews, who reaches 60 goals

The Detroit Red Wings patched their lineup and played their best goalie, but the Toronto Maple Leafs proved why they're headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Led by Alex Nedeljkovic in net, the Wings held Tuesday's game at Scotiabank Arena scoreless past the halfway point, but Auston Matthews cemented his place in Leafs history when he became the first player in franchise history to record 60 goals in a season, sending the Wings onto their next stop with a 3-0 loss.
DETROIT, MI
theScore

Maple Leafs' Muzzin in lineup vs. Red Wings after 6-game absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs are getting Jake Muzzin back before the start of the playoffs. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Muzzin is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings, according to TSN's Mark Masters. The defenseman missed the last six games for an undisclosed reason. Muzzin...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Matthews scores 60th goal of season for Maple Leafs

Forward gets two against Red Wings to become first U.S.-born player to reach mark. Auston Matthews goes bar down, making him the 1st Maple Leafs player to reach 60 goals in a season and the 1st in the NHL in a decade. 00:54 •. Auston Matthews became the first United...
NHL
Reuters

Maple Leafs rally, beat Capitals in shootout

Alexander Kerfoot scored the decisive goal of a seven-round shootout and the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday night. Toronto’s Jason Spezza scored his 12th goal of the season at 19:02 of the third period with the goaltender removed for an extra attacker to force overtime.
NHL
NHL

Gameday Guide: April 26 at Tampa Bay

The Blue Jackets' group of walking wounded saw an addition and a subtraction ahead of Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. The bad news is that center Sean Kuraly will be shut down for the rest of the year with a broken toe, but the good news is that No. 1 defenseman Zach Werenski is back after missing two games because of a high hit he took early in the Anaheim game April 17.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Are Matthews’ & Marner’s Individual Goals Worth the Maple Leafs’ Risk?

After the Washington Capitals game, when Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe was speaking to the media, he laid out the team’s priorities for the end of the regular season. In a few words, they are (1) winning home-ice advantage, (2) resting key players, and (3) assessing the lay of the land in terms of injuries after each game that has just been played.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Red Wings look to pick up road win at Maple Leafs Tuesday

After a complete game road victory at New Jersey on Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the momentum when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night from Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit Extra and the Red Wings Radio Network.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews equals Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos with epic NHL feat

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews has enjoyed the best goal-scoring season of his young career, as he has already shattered his previous career high in the statistic by 11. On Tuesday night, Matthews kept his awe-inspiring campaign going, as he deposited a couple of pucks into the net for his fourth multi-goal performance of the month. However, it was far more than just that. The Maple Leafs star equaled Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos following the victory over the Detroit Red Wings, as reported by ESPN Stats and Info.
NHL
NHL

Recap: Red Wings drop 3-0 decision to Maple Leafs

Nedeljkovic stops 33 shots in final meeting of the season to division-rival Toronto. The Detroit Red Wings fell, 3-0, to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings and Maple Leafs played nearly 36 scoreless minutes before the hosts took a 1-0 lead late in...
DETROIT, MI

