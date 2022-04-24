Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Suiting up Sunday

BLUE JACKETS (36-36-7) at LIGHTNING (49-22-8) Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. The Blue Jackets are facing stiff opposition to finish the 2021-22 season, a four-game gauntlet against some of the best teams and most notable names in the sport. It's one last chance to see how a team that iced five rookies Sunday measures up against the best in the game, not to mention an invaluable learning experience for those youngsters as well.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO