Florida State

Lightning's Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: Suiting up Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Bellemare (lower body) will play Sunday against Florida,...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

SAM BENNETT MAKES SERGACHEV BLEED IN FIGHT (VIDEO)

Tense rivalry games tend to produce great physical hockey with lots of fights, and the Tampa Bay Lightning versus Florida Panthers is no exception. Sam Bennett rocked Mikhail Sergachev in their tilt enough to where Sergachev was dripping with blood all over his face. The video can be seen below.
HOCKEY
FOX Sports

Lightning take on the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (36-36-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-22-8, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Columbus. The Lightning are 27-15-5 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the...
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Ducks, Lightning, Capitals, Golden Knights & Jets

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Ducks’ Getzlaf Tallies Beautiful Assist in Final NHL Game.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Lightning’s Weekend Games vs Predators & Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning sent a message to the rest of the league with a pair of decisive victories over the weekend, dominating the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Saturday while soundly defeating the Florida Panthers on Sunday by a score of 8-4. The Lightning have scored 22 goals in their last three games, all coming against playoff teams.
TAMPA, FL
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Sundqvist & Walman Are Earning Their Keep

Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

DEBOER SAYS LOSS TO SHARKS WOULD BE TOUGH TO FORGET IF VEGAS MISSES PLAYOFFS

Vegas' slim playoff chances got even smaller following their collapse at home against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. The Golden Knights led the Sharks 4-2 early in the third period, but then later in the period, San Jose kicked things into high gear and scored with two minutes left to bring the game within one.
NHL
ABC6.com

Haula Scores Twice, Bruins Hold Off Canadiens Sunday

MONTREAL (AP) — Erik Haula scored twice and the Boston Bruins beat Montreal 5-3 Sunday night as the Canadiens paid tribute to the late Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens celebrated the Hall of Famer, who died Friday at age 70, with a ceremony before the game. Boston’s Patrice Bergeron had two goals, including an empty-netter, and an assist. Charlie McAvoy scored the eventual winner. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves. Josh Anderson, Mike Hoffman and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal. Jeff Petry had two assists and Samuel Montembeault made 37 saves.
BOSTON, MA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suiting#Lightning
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets begin home-and-home with Lightning

BLUE JACKETS (36-36-7) at LIGHTNING (49-22-8) Tuesday, 7 p.m. ET, Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla. The Blue Jackets are facing stiff opposition to finish the 2021-22 season, a four-game gauntlet against some of the best teams and most notable names in the sport. It's one last chance to see how a team that iced five rookies Sunday measures up against the best in the game, not to mention an invaluable learning experience for those youngsters as well.
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Lightning's Killorn nominated for 2022 Masterton Trophy

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning center and alternate captain Alex Killorn is the team's nominee for the 2022 Bill Masterton Trophy, the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) said. The trophy is awarded every year to the NHL player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication...
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

Lightning halt Panthers' 13-game win streak in 8-4 barn burner

EditorsNote: 6th graf, change Vasilevskiy saves to 35. Nicholas Paul scored twice, including a sensational short-handed goal to put his team up for good, as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Florida Panthers 8-4 on Sunday night at Sunrise, Fla. The loss snapped the Panthers’ franchise-record 13-game win streak....
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 1

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Columbus on Tuesday. The biggest storyline from this game was the continued eye-popping production from Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Both players contributed points on all four Lightning goals, adding to their staggering totals over the past several games. Stamkos, who...
TAMPA, FL
10TV

Lightning defeat Blue Jackets 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career by scoring two goals and assisting on two more, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory. Stamkos had an assist...
COLUMBUS, OH
Tampa Bay Times

3 things we learned from Lightning’s win over Blue Jackets

TAMPA — The Lightning are playing like they’re ready for the postseason. And with two games remaining on the regular-season schedule, they’ll need this energy heading into next week’s first-round series. Tampa Bay defeated the Blue Jackets 4-1 on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. Toronto (53-21-7,...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Kulikov scores in OT, Wild win 5th straight, 5-4 over Preds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dmitry Kulikov scored with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night. Joel Eriksson Ek had two power-play goals and an assist, Nick Bjugstad and Kevin Fiala also scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves for Minnesota. The Wild have won five straight as they battle with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division and home ice for the teams’ first-round playoff series.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Preview: Stars can punch ticket to playoffs on Tuesday vs. Golden Knights

DALLAS -- The stage is set for the biggest game of the season, and the scenario is simple. The Stars can punch their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory in regulation over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center. It would give the Stars 95 points, five more than Vegas with two games remaining after Tuesday's matchup.
DALLAS, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Stamkos has 1st 100-point season, Bolts top Blue Jackets 4-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career by scoring two goals and assisting on two more, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Tampa Bay has won four straight. Stamkos has at least three points in each of his past […]
TAMPA, FL

