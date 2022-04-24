A woman and 3 children were killed in Philadelphia house fire

Yaseem was shot four times in October of 2019 while he was strapped into his car seat while his father, who was driving, went on a drug deal in Hunting Park using counterfeit money, according to police.
A police officer climbed the outside of an apartment block to rescue a one-year-old baby dangled over a balcony by her desperate mother during a fire in Florida. Deputy William Puzynski then lowered the girl to officers waiting on the ground. Firefighters rescued the mother by ladder. The condition of...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
New details have been released about the investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy who fell from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. Missouri teen Tyre Sampson was visiting ICON Park in Orlando on Thursday when he boarded the Orlando FreeFall ride, a 430-foot drop tower, around 11 p.m.
A Florida man aware of his wife's plan to divorce him and "take everything, including their son," stabbed her to death and then placed her body in the trunk of his car before telling a neighbor he'd done so, later surrendering to police after a standoff. The man, Gerard Stewart,...
A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
THE MYSTERY of an Army private who went missing in 1982 while on the way to her barracks has been solved. A convicted murderer who was already serving a life sentence for an unrelated homicide was indicted for the death of René Dawn Blackmore, who was found dead on the side of the road from a gunshot blast three decades ago.
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
A convicted murderer serving a life sentence for an unrelated killing has been indicted by a Georgia grand jury in connection with the death of an Army private who was found dead on the side of a road from a gunshot blast decades ago. Marcellus McCluster, 64, was served with
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
The cause of death for two women who died after a night of partying in Los Angeles has been ruled as a homicide with multiple drugs present in their system, according to officials. Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola were both partying in an East Los Angeles warehouse in the...
A county coroner in Georgia discovered the bodies of his own parents and teenage son after they were shot to death at a gun range on Friday, police said. The three family members were killed during a robbery at Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, about 50 miles outside Atlanta, authorities said.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
