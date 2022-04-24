ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Maddie Krull announces transfer to Nebraska

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o3YCf_0fIxRiQI00

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – In a season which saw the USD coyotes women’s basketball program reach the sweet 16 for the first time in program history, has now a seen an off season in which all 5 starters from last years team have departed. Three seniors graduated, Kyah Watson left for West Virginia and early Sunday Maddie Krull announced she would be transferring to Nebraska . The sophomore averaged 6.8 points per game and just a tad over 2 assists this past season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kentucky Transfer Bryce Hopkins Announces Commitment

After one year at Kentucky with limited minutes and no starts, former four-star forward Bryce Hopkins decided to leave Lexington. Today, he revealed his transfer destination. Taking to Instagram, Hopkins announced that he is committing to the Providence Friars. The Friars are coming off a Big East regular season title and a trip to the Sweet 16 – their first such trip in 25 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man may be linked to 2 Iowa cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cold case investigation involving a Sioux Falls man is not over. Last November, KELOLAND Investigates reported a judge ruled that Algene Vossen, 80, was mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota, woman back in 1974. Prosecutors immediately filed...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vermillion, SD
College Sports
Vermillion, SD
Sports
Vermillion, SD
College Basketball
State
West Virginia State
Vermillion, SD
Basketball
City
Vermillion, SD
State
Nebraska State
KSNB Local4

Southwest Nebraska towns evacuate as wildfires spread

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A wildfire burned from the Kansas border to the Cambridge area, with a smaller fire in between Cambridge and Stockville on Friday. By Saturday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that thanks to the hard work of emergency responders, fire conditions have improved. However, fire risk & significant blowing dust are still a concern Saturday.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coyote#Usd#Keloland Com
York News-Times

Nebraska volleyball defensive specialist Akana entering transfer portal

Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana will enter her name into the NCAA transfer portal database with plans to find a new school, she announced on social media Tuesday. Akana was a key part of Nebraska’s defense that helped the Huskers reach the national championship match last season, and also a great server. Her 302 digs last season ranked third on the team, and her 42 ace serves led the team.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

High winds fuel fires in southwest Nebraska

CAMBRIDGE, Neb.-- The high winds around Nebraska have fueled fires in southwest Nebraska. Wilsonville Fire and Rescue said that Wilsonville and Cambridge had been put on non-mandatory evacuation Friday night. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Cambridge residents were recommended by the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate. Cambridge has a population of 1,143.
NEBRASKA STATE
WATE

Former Tennessee post to transfer to Louisville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols post Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Louisville. The freshman initially struggled to find minutes in the middle of the season, but an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua opened up playing time for Huntley-Hatfield. During his only year at UT, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points […]
LOUISVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

SDSU standout entering transfer portal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Baylor Scheierman is leaving South Dakota State.  The reigning Summit League Player of the Year declared for the NBA draft last month but on Monday retweeted ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony on his twitter page. Givony reports Scheierman will enter the NCAA transfer portal after he tests the NBA […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
North Platte Telegraph

Blowing smoke: How pot-unfriendly Nebraska landed Snoop Dogg on 4/20

When concert promoter Mammoth raised the possibility that Snoop Dogg could do a Lincoln concert on 4/20, Pinnacle Bank Arena jumped on the opportunity to present one of pop culture’s most prominent marijuana advocates on the international cannabis celebration day. “You always try to find out if you can...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Williams announces addition of Krull to Husker women's basketball team

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska women's basketball team added a talented player to a roster that includes four returning All-Big Ten honorees, when Head Coach Amy Williams announced the signing of NCAA Division I two-year starting guard and Omaha native Maddie Krull to its 2022-23 roster on Tuesday, April 26.
LINCOLN, NE
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy