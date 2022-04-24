Vantage Commercial Assists Entrepreneur With Acquisition of New Restaurant/Lounge in Pennsauken; VIPLUXLOUNGE to Open on Westfield Ave.
Vantage Commercial is proud to announce another successful transaction with VIPLUXLOUNGE, this time in Pennsauken, NJ. The brokerage assisted Dashnay Coleman of VIPLUXLOUNGE, a restaurant/lounge concept, with the purchase of 6223 & 6225 Westfield Avenue. VIPLUXLOUNGE’s new location is easily accessible from Routes 30, 130, and 38 and is...www.southjerseyobserver.com
