ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Flat Penguins fall to Flyers in Philadelphia

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sSojK_0fIxRc7w00
Flyers’ goalie Martin Jones (center) covers up the puck as his defense keeps Penguins players away during the first period Sunday.

Mike Sullivan didn’t have much to say Sunday evening.

And that reticent tone more than matched what his team offered Sunday afternoon.

In their final road game of the regular season, the Pittsburgh Penguins largely looked somnolent in their 4-1 loss to the rival Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Afterward, their coach offered little insight into the flat performance.

“We just weren’t good enough,” a curt Sullivan said to media in Philadelphia. “We didn’t play well enough to win.”

Perhaps the lone exception to that notion was reserve goaltender Louis Domingue.

Appearing in his second NHL game of the season, Domingue was stout in making 39 saves on 42 shots.

But Domingue was in no mood to celebrate any kind of individual accomplishments.

“I got outplayed by (Flyers goaltender Martin Jones),” a frank Domingue said. “He was better than me.”

Few, if any, of the Penguins skaters could say they were better than Domingue.

“He played really well,” Penguins forward Sidney Crosby said of his goaltender. “Made some big saves for us. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get enough going offensively.

“He did everything he needed to do to give us a chance to win.”

The Penguins put up a robust 37 shots, but not many of them could be labeled as high quality. On the power play, they were 0 for 2 and limited to five shots with the man advantage.

“It was just kind of sloppy out there,” Penguins defenseman John Marino said. “We weren’t executing. But you know, we did get our chances. (Jones) made some great saves. It was just kind of one of those games.”

It was a great game for the Flyers’ third line, the so-called “Kid Line” as it is composed of three players 23 or younger. That trio of Noah Cates (23), Morgan Frost (22) and Owen Tippett (23) had a hand in the first three goals of the game.

A frantic goalmouth scramble led to the Flyers taking the contest’s first lead 15:49 into regulation

Corralling a rebound that hopped to the right point of the Penguins’ zone, Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard golfed a one-timer that was denied by Penguins goaltender Louis Domingue. From the right of the crease, Frost jabbed at the rebound and was rejected by Domingue. Off that ensuing rebound, Tippett swooped in from the crease but had his forehand shot stopped by Domingue’s right leg. Frost finally finished the sequence by cleaning up another rebound that was loose on the right side of the blue paint for his fifth goal of the season. Tippett and Cates collected assists.

Cates claimed the game’s second goal 6:49 into the second period. From behind the Penguins’ net, Frost shielded the puck from Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin, slipped to his knees and slid a backhand pass to the left point for Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle who swatted a one-timer towards the cage. Positioned slightly to the right of the crease and directly in front of Domingue, Cates lifted his stick to his left and re-directed the puck past Domingue’s blocker on the far side for his fourth goal. Yandle and Frost had assists.

Another re-direction goal – this time on a power-play opportunity - by Cates put his team up by a field goal at 9:38 of the third period. From center point of the offensive zone, Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov powered a one-timer that glanced off the right leg of Penguins forward Brian Boyle as it sailed towards the cage. Positioned above the crease, Cates once again reached to his left with his stick and deflected the puck below Domingue’s blocker. Assists went to Provorov and Yandle.

“Two similar goals,” Domingue said of Cates’ scores. “But when you get scored on twice the same way, it’s usually something that you need to work on. So I’ll be working on that the next few days.”

Late in regulation, the Penguins pulled Domingue for an extra attacker and that tactic paid off as the Penguins scored their lone goal of the contest at 16:27 of the final period. From the center point of the Flyers’ zone, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin boomed a one-timer. Just above the crease, Penguins forward Jake Guentzel re-directed it on net, only to be denied by goaltender Martin Jones’ left leg. The rebound trickled to the right of the crease where Crosby alertly settled it and pushed a forehand shot into the cage for his 31st goal. Guentzel and Malkin tallied assists.

Only 59 seconds later, an empty net goal by Flyers forward Travis Konecny, his 16th, snuffed out any hopes of a comeback. Linemate Kevin Hayes and defenseman Linus Hogberg had assists.

The Penguins are scheduled to conclude their regular season with home games against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

Victories in each contest could be important with respect to where the Penguins finish in the standings. But simply offering an honest and attentive effort in those games — unlike Sunday’s performance —might carry more significance.

“You definitely want to be playing well,” Crosby said. “Wherever that seeds you, so be it. But I think the main thing is to be playing well. With that, you’re going to get the results.”

Notes:

• The Penguins finished the regular season with a 23-12-6 road record.

• The Penguins’ scratched defenseman Mark Friedman (health), goaltender Tristan Jarry (right foot) and forward Kasperi Kapanen (health).

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Lightning take on the Blue Jackets, look for 4th straight victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (36-36-7, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (49-22-8, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Columbus. The Lightning are 27-15-5 in Eastern Conference games. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the...
TAMPA, FL
WFMZ-TV Online

Flyers down Pittsburgh to earn second straight victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 on Sunday. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins to start goaltender Casey DeSmith against Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins are expected to start goaltender Casey DeSmith in Tuesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers. In 24 games this season, DeSmith has a 10-5-5 record, a 2.72 goals-against average, a .915 save percentage and three shutouts. Aside from the Penguins, the Oilers are the only NHL...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins forward Kasperi Kapanen returns to lineup

Forward Kasperi Kapanen returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup for Tuesday’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena. He was a healthy scratch during Sunday’s 4-1 road loss to the rival Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. By any measure, Kapanen’s season has been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sputtering Penguins suffer rare home loss to Oilers, lose Jason Zucker to injury

The Penguins’ 5-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday was rare. As in, “Sidney Crosby’s rookie season” rare. That’s how long it has been since the Oilers claimed a regulation win in Pittsburgh. On Jan. 10, 2006, they triumphed, 3-1, against an 18-year-old Crosby and company at the Mellon Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Reese’s Remarks: Flyers Split Back-to-Back vs PIT and at CHI

It took more than a month and a half, but the Philadelphia Flyers compiled a two-game winning streak. Defeating the Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins by a three-goal margin, Mike Yeo crafted a young line that found chemistry. Enter “The Kids Line,” made up of Noah Cates, Morgan Frost, and Owen Tippett.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Provorov
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Tristan Jarry
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Brian Dumoulin
Person
Morgan Frost
Person
Owen Tippett
Person
Travis Konecny
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Game 81 Preview: Sullivan Puts Lines in a Blender, Crosby v. McDavid

But once a year, hockey fans in Pittsburgh are treated to the Connor McDavid show. Of course, Penguins fans get 41 homes games a year with one of the greatest of all time, Sidney Crosby. The second fiddles aren’t too bad either, as Leon Draisaitl and Evgeni Malkin are involved. The Pittsburgh Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena in a battle of historically talented franchises.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Ovechkin injured as Capitals lose to Maple Leafs in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout Sunday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Flat Penguins#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Wells Fargo Center
Pgh Hockey Now

Problems Mount as Playoffs Near; Penguins Crash in 5-1 Loss to McDavid, Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins struggles against good teams and similar problems giving up goals immediately after scoring were on full display on Tuesday. Less than 30 seconds after Jeff Carter tied the game in the second period, the Penguins relinquished the lead and were never again even. Connor McDavid had four points, including a deal-clinching goal in the third period, as Edmonton was too much for the Penguins, 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Jets

In their final road game of the 2021-22 season, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (25-44-11) are in Manitoba on Wednesday to take on interim head coach Dave Lowry's Winnipeg Jets (36-32-11). Game time at the Canada Life Centre is 7:30 p.m. EDT (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks beat Flyers in regulation

The Blackhawks knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 at the United Center on Monday. 1. The Blackhawks picked up their first regulation win since March 23, which was a 4-2 victory in Anaheim. That was 17 games and 33 days ago. The two wins in their previous 13 games came in overtime and a shootout. It was also the first time the Blackhawks held an opponent to under two goals since Feb. 18 when they lost to Dallas in a shootout 1-0.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Live Q&A: Penguins Flatline, Defense, Lines and Problems

The Pittsburgh Penguins flatlined again on Tuesday night. A cat only has nine lives and the Penguins are working on No. 9. Rickard Rakell admitted the team didn’t have any pushback. Kasperi Kapanen admitted he doesn’t have any solutions but they have to figure it out. And head coach Mike Sullivan said a lack of confidence and readiness is a problem.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Detroit visits Toronto following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (31-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-21-7, second in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto after the Red Wings shut out New Jersey 3-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 17 saves. The Maple Leafs are 14-8-2...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

New York Rangers' Artemi Panarin leaves loss with upper-body injury

New York star forward Artemi Panarin left the Rangers' 4-3 loss to the visiting Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night with an upper-body injury. Linemate Andrew Copp (lower-body) also left in the second period and did not return for the Rangers, who settled for the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division as a result of the loss.
RALEIGH, NC
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
309
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy