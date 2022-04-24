ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VALORANT Episode 4 Act III to Add New Agent 'Fade,' RGX 11z Skins, and Battlepass

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VALORANT's next episode will feature the brand new agent, Fade, as well as a collection of skins and a new...

GAMINGbible

'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' Is Getting Major Free Update With Awesome New Feature

Ubisoft has just released the new 1.5.1 update for their most recent Assassin’s Creed title Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and it has introduced a whole lot more into the game. Alongside the usual bug fixes and balancing issues, developer Ubisoft have also added a couple of new features to the game. From 21 April to 12 May there will be a limited time in-game event called the Ostara Festival. Activities completed during the festival will result in all-new weapons and rewards which can be claimed. New rewards would also be able to be claimed during River Raids which have been set to make their return.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PlayStation developers will be required to create timed game trials for PS Plus Premium

Sony Interactive Entertainment has reportedly shared its plans with developers regarding timed game trials for its PlayStation Plus Premium service. As reported by Game Developer, sources told the publication that developers creating games that cost £26.93 ($34) or higher will be required to create time-limited game trials and must be around two hours long. This also amounts to €33 in Europe and ￥4000 in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Halo Episode 5 Finally Makes the TV Series Feel Like the Video Games

The fifth episode of the Halo TV series finally feels like it's starting to mirror the video game franchise that it's based on. Halo came out of the gate with an explosive first episode that saw Master Chief and the other Spartans of Silver Team taking on a handful of Covenant Elites. This opening fight scene had a number of callbacks to the games, but since that time, the pace of the series (at least in regard to fight sequences) has slowed down considerably. Now, Halo has opted to really lean into its first-person shooter roots with a bombastic new scene.
TV SERIES
DBLTAP

Newcastle Confirmed in New Apex Legends Season 13 Launch Trailer

Apex Legend's newest playable character, Newcastle, has been confirmed for Season 13. Apex fans certainly have a reason to celebrate, as the latest Legend to grace the game has been announced. Newcastle has made his first appearance in a brand new trailer for Season 13, confirming that he is in fact Bangalore's brother.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends MSI 2022 Skin: Will There Be One?

League of Legends fans are wondering whether or not there will be Mid-Season Invitational 2022 skins. MSI will be the first international event for League of Legends this year. A total of 11 teams from around the world will come together to compete for the title of MSI 2022 champion in Busan, South Korea.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Halo Infinite developer reveals new roadmap for Season 2

According to 343 Industries, the game’s developer, Halo Infinite is getting a fresh batch of new content with new updates taking place from May 2022 on Xbox and PC.A new blog post on the website Halo Waypoint breaks down what players can expect to be included in Season 2. There’s going to be more multiplayer content but fans are also eagerly awaiting news of a co-op mode being added to the game’s campaign.The update from the developer focuses primarily on the next season, titled “Lone Wolves” which will be running from 3 May until 7 November 2022, with an estimation...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dying Light 2's New Game Plus mode launches this week with a new quest and enemies

Dying Light 2 will finally get its New Game Plus mode in update 1.3 later this week on April 27. Just earlier today, Dying Light 2 developer Techland announced the imminent release date for the New Game Plus feature in the horror sequel. Players can revisit Villedor with their abilities after finishing the game to uncover new content, including 30 new Inhibitors, a new side quest, and new challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

High Noon Katarina Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

High Noon Katarina was revealed as one of the new skins coming soon to League of Legends. Katarina joins Leona, Varus, Mordekaiser, Talon, and Talon Prestige Edition among those with new offerings in the High Noon skin line. The Wild West-themed skins have long been some of the most popular in the MOBA, and Riot Games consistently adds more of them to the line. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming High Noon Katarina skin.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 13 'Ranked Reloaded' Reworked System Teased

It appears big changes are on the way for Apex Legends' Ranked Battle Royale mode in Season 13: Saviors. On Monday, Respawn Entertainment officially unveiled Season 13 of Apex Legends, Saviors, which is also set to debut the long-awaited character Newcastle. As part of their traditional teaser and reveal-filled promotional campaign, Respawn also released an interesting detail regarding its Ranked system, something its developers have certainly been hyping up in recent weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 3 Caldera Gulag Revealed

The Warzone Pacific Gulag map for Season 3 has been revealed. As announced in the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Season 3 roadmap, not only is Caldera receiving several point of interest upgrades in preparation for Operation Monarch, but also a brand-new Gulag as well. Here's a breakdown of the all-new Hold Gulag in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Steam Deck performance running Crysis Remastered

If you are interested in learning more about the performance you can expect from the Valve Steam Deck handheld console. You may be interested in the new video published this month by the team over at Digital Foundry providing footage of the portable console playing Crysis Remastered. Crysis is a...
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt now free to play

A new trailer has been released for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodhunt, the no free to play vampire battle royale game set in Prague. Allows you to use your supernatural powers, weapons, and wit to hunt your rivals and dominate the night. Checkout the latest trailer embedded below to learn more about the game created by the team of designers at Sharkmob in Malmö, Sweden.
VIDEO GAMES
