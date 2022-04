Former Springboks flanker Pedrie Wannenburg was killed during a high-speed car chase in Texas on the weekend, while his 8-year-old son remains in stable condition in hospital. Wannenburg and his family were caught unawares when a 16-year-old driver, who has since been charged with felony murder, crashed into them while being chased by police in Houston.

