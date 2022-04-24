ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pegasus Riding Academy Celebrating 4 Decades Of Helping People With Autism Through Horse Therapy

By CNN
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) -- A local program is celebrating four decades of helping people with Autism through horse therapy. Eyewitness News is taking you to Pegasus Riding Academy in Northeast Philadelphia. This trot around the arena is anything but ordinary for 18-year-old Brandon Budd and his horse Rafino. Brendan...

