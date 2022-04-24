ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

My Tesla Model Y Goes To Earth Day In Florida

By Steve Hanley
CleanTechnica
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWylie, my Tesla Model Y, got a day in the South Florida sunshine yesterday as part of the Earth Day celebration at the Oxbow Eco-Center, a nature and heritage site operated by the Saint Lucie County Environmental Resources department. This was sort of a big deal, since the pandemic had interrupted...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
InsideHook

Down Goes Musk: How an Ultrarunner Outlasted a Tesla Model 3 in a Crazy, 75-Hour Race

The first official “Man versus Horse Marathon” took place some 42 years ago in the Welsh hamlet of Llanwrtyd Wells. Naturally, the event was founded in order to settle a heated, nonsensical dispute between two patrons at the Neuadd Arms, a 19th century inn that sits on the side of the road in Britain’s smallest town. One man contended that a runner could defeat a rider on horseback, were both to cover a significant distance — say, 22 miles or so. The other disagreed. The owner of the bar, a man named Gordon Green, decided to put the debate to an actual test.
HEALTH
Engadget

Tesla's Cybertruck will go on sale in 2023, says Elon Musk

Tesla will finally start selling the Cybertruck next year, Elon Musk has announced at the opening party for the company's Giga Texas factory. During his presentation on stage, Musk showed off the production Cybertruck vehicle, which still looks like the previous versions, except its doors no longer have handles. The car will be able to tell that you're there and will know that it's supposed to open the doors. He also apologized for the delay on releasing the Cybertruck that was first announced back in 2019. Tesla's original (and highly optimistic) target release date was 2021, but it delayed the vehicle's launch to 2022, and now to 2023.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
County
Saint Lucie County, FL
Daily Mail

World's richest man Elon Musk says he 'literally' couch surfs at friends' homes and does not own a house 'right now' - adding 'almost anyone' could save $100,000 for a SpaceX ticket to Mars

Elon Musk has revealed he does not own his own home and 'literally' couch surfs at his friends' houses depending on where he needs to be. The world's richest man, 50, said he rotates through spare bedrooms, citing when he has to stay in San Francisco's Bay Area. He told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Earth Day#Electric Cars#Tesla Owners#Vehicles#The Oxbow Eco Center
Engadget

Tesla will no longer include a mobile charger with new vehicle purchases

Tesla has stopped including a complimentary with new vehicle orders. The change was first spotted by Twitter user , and later confirmed by CEO Elon Musk. The accessory, currently priced at $275 on its own, allows you to connect your Tesla to a wall outlet and get about two to three miles of range after an hour of charging.
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla's Elon Musk Turns on Bill Gates Over Tesla Short

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk thinks he's saving the world with his electric-vehicle and solar-power efforts (and he might be doing just that). Microsoft Founder (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report Bill Gates has followed a more traditional path to philanthropy. His foundation, which he runs with his ex-wife, Melinda, has devoted billions to solving inequities around the world.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Atlantic

Elon Musk Already Showed Us How He’ll Run Twitter

Last night, after Twitter accepted his $44 billion bid to buy the company, Elon Musk traveled to South Texas, where SpaceX is building prototypes for a rocket system designed to take people to Mars someday. Earlier, he had shared some of his to-do list for the social-media company he could soon own outright: “enhancing the product with new features,” “defeating the spam bots,” and making the platform’s algorithms public and available for anyone to see. But that evening, his to-do list was more concrete. According to the author Walter Isaacson, who is writing a Musk biography, the billionaire “held his regular 10 pm meeting on Raptor engine design, where he spent more than an hour working on valve leak solutions. No one mentioned Twitter,” Isaacson tweeted. “He can multitask."
ECONOMY
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Could Musk’s Twitter Takeover Take Dogecoin to the Moon?

Dogecoin, the pioneer meme crypto coin, surged by more than 35 percent in the last 24 hours as the news of Elon Musk buying Twitter broke. This has put Dogecoin into the top 10 crypto coins by market cap. Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. Musk is often dubbed as the "Dogefather" and has supported the token on multiple public occasions. This isn't the first time that the crypto has rallied due to Musk’s actions or comments. However, this time, the news might have a direct connection with DOGE’s price.
STOCKS
Engadget

The Morning After: Elon Musk is buying Twitter

This morning’s tech headlines are heavy on Musk. While the SpaceX and Tesla boss is still chasing hyperloop glory, yesterday — more than anyone else would have likely paid for the social network. Musk has already said he’ll take the company private and added he wants to upgrade...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Finally Suffers The Issues Facing The Rest Of The Industry

Eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk has achieved great success with Tesla and is looking to build on that moving forward. The CEO believes that Tesla can dominate EV production by the end of the decade, and with one of its critical suppliers looking to set up shop in the US, those ambitions could well become reality. Moreover, as the automaker sees record-breaking demand continue, it is perfectly positioned to extend its lead over other newcomers to the EV game. Tesla produced an impressive 305,407 cars in the first quarter of this year while so many others struggled with production issues stemming from supply challenges, but now the Texas-based brand is finally suffering these same issues, and production has dropped as a result.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy