Orange County hosts a week full of events to celebrate Earth Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County hosted several events to celebrate Earth Day this week.

The Mosquito Control Department kicked off the festivities on Tuesday.

They showcased some of their airboats and equipment used to control algae blooms and the mosquito population.

The department wants to ensure the community is in good hands when it comes to mosquitos.

“We have to spray neighborhoods to control it,” said Orange County Mosquito Control manager Steve Harrison.

There was also a tree planting and monarch butterfly garden inauguration Friday.

