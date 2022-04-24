Indiana State drops slugfest to Evansville

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores tied a school record with six home runs but it wasn’t enough to defeat Evansville as they fell 12-9 on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Beck had two, Jordan Schaffer, Sean Ross, Keegan Watson and Tyler Nelson also homered for ISU. The last time they hit six home runs in a game was 1983 against IUPUI.

For Evansville Tanner Craig, Evan Berkey, and Simon Scherry homered for the Aces as Evansville took two of three games to win the series. Indiana State is now tied with Southern Illinois and Evansville for the conference lead with records of 6-3 after Sunday’s games. The Sycamores host Missouri State for a three game series beginning on Friday at 6:30 pm.

