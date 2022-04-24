ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Indiana State drops slugfest to Evansville

WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwUL0_0fIxO9Pv00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores tied a school record with six home runs but it wasn’t enough to defeat Evansville as they fell 12-9 on Sunday afternoon. Aaron Beck had two, Jordan Schaffer, Sean Ross, Keegan Watson and Tyler Nelson also homered for ISU. The last time they hit six home runs in a game was 1983 against IUPUI.

For Evansville Tanner Craig, Evan Berkey, and Simon Scherry homered for the Aces as Evansville took two of three games to win the series. Indiana State is now tied with Southern Illinois and Evansville for the conference lead with records of 6-3 after Sunday’s games. The Sycamores host Missouri State for a three game series beginning on Friday at 6:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
WATE

Former Tennessee post to transfer to Louisville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former Vols post Brandon Huntley-Hatfield announced on his Twitter that he will be transferring to Louisville. The freshman initially struggled to find minutes in the middle of the season, but an injury to Olivier Nkamhoua opened up playing time for Huntley-Hatfield. During his only year at UT, Huntley-Hatfield averaged 3.9 points […]
LOUISVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Ross
My 1053 WJLT

Indiana Boasts Having One of the Top Three High Schools in America

As exciting as that headline is for Hoosiers, I have to admit it is a bit misleading. The truth is this one particular high school actually ranked third in the country in one category; second in another category; and first in yet another. The bronze, silver, and gold-winning school I'm referring to is not only from Indiana - it is from right here in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

DePauw tops RHIT, 12-8

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – DePauw beats Rose-Hulman 12-8 Tuesday night in college baseball. The Fightin’ Engineers trailed 9-0 in the sixth inning, but scored four runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to close within 9-8. RHIT drops to 19-10 on the season and will be back in action Wednesday at Greenville.
DEPAUW, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri State#Isu#Iupui#Aces#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
The Exponent

4/26/22 Purdue 6, Valparaiso 5

Purdue (23-13, 4-6) got an RBI single by Troy Viola in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat visiting Valparaiso (13-23), 6-5, on Tuesday evening. CJ Valdez got a single to start off the 10th for the Boilermakers. Jack Firestone replaced him with a pinch runner, who then advanced to second base on a failed pickoff attempt. Then Paul Toetz was intentionally walked and Ryan Howe was hit by a pitch on a 1-1 count loading the bases with nobody out. A lineout by Thompson gave Valpo its only only out of the inning. Then Viola provided the game-winning hit on the first ball pitched to him.
VALPARAISO, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wildcats continue impressive tear

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The South Vermillion Wildcats continue their impressive tear on the season. South Vermillion improved to 10-0 over the weekend. The Cats are currently outscoring their opponents, 144-12. They have no plans of slowing down soon and have their sights set on a sectional in May.
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Lincoln Trail’s Lackey Music Hall to be dedicated

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new music hall is soon to be dedicated on the campus of Lincoln Trail College. The Lackey Music Hall project began construction in the fall of 2020 and was completed in late 2021. It’s the first brick-and-mortar construction on LTC’s campus since the 1970s. The hall now serves as the […]
ROBINSON, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for April 26, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West dominated the relays and took home the boys team title at the Intercity Track and Field meet at Bloomington High School on Tuesday. U-High and Normal Community shared the girls team title. Charlie Nolan led the charge for the Normal West boys with wins in the 100-and-200 meter races […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy