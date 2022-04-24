ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dr Disrespect Wants Specific Mode for Apex Legends Ranked

By Nathan Fusco
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr Disrespect wants a change for Apex Legends ranked, something that seems simple...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Call of Duty 2022 First Teaser Revealed

It looks like Infinity Ward is ramping up marketing for Call of Duty 2022, which is expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The developer rebooted the Modern Warfare series in 2019 to immense commercial success and rave reviews after a period of games set in the far future which featured space combat and advanced movement. Players responded to these entries with mixed reactions, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare felt like a return to form and reminded players of the golden age of the series while still iterating upon what the franchise had done up to that point. Now, it looks like Infinity Ward is ready to reveal the highly anticipated sequel.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3

Looking for details on Warzone Season 3? The next Call of Duty update is only days away, so you might want to know what to expect when it kicks off. As with any Warzone update, you can expect a handful of new weapons. And this time around, map changes on Caldera lead into the limited-time event happening early next month. So before you ready up, here's everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 3.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ reboot will be the “most advanced experience” in ‘Call Of Duty’ history

Activision Blizzard has talked about the upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot and Warzone sequel in its most recent financial results. Published today (April 25), the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 at Activision Blizzard mention that the company is looking to “deliver even more compelling content” to players, as it is growing its teams and dedication to the entire Call Of Duty franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Disrespect
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone's Verdansk Map "Will Be Coming Back"

Call of Duty: Warzone's current battle royale experiences are played on Caldera and Rebirth Island, but it looks like the original map, Verdansk, will be coming back at some point. That info comes from a recent on-stream interview with an Activision employee who said as much, though it remains unclear at this time just how this Verdansk map will be brough back and on what platforms it'll be available when it returns.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Ubisoft shuts down online services for 91 games

You might be disappointed if you were planning an Ubisoft-themed nostalgic gaming session. Kotaku reports Ubisoft has shut down online services for 91 games. Many of them are ancient, or versions for old (and sometimes defunct) platforms. You aren't about to play Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood using the long-dead OnLive service, for instance. However, there are some games you could still play on current hardware, or might have good reason to revisit.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Great News for Console Players

Call of Duty: Warzone players on Xbox and PlayStation should find themselves thrilled with a new update that is soon coming to the battle royale game. Since Warzone first launched, the game's overall download size has continued to grow to absurd proportions. So much so, in fact, that a number of Warzone players on console have found it hard to keep the game installed while still trying to play other games. Luckily, thanks to this new update that is about to release, the file size for Warzone will finally be getting scaled back.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Report Reveals Future of Ghost Recon

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed the next Ghost Recon game. The Ghost Recon series has quickly become one of Ubisoft's most reliable franchises after soft-rebooting the series. The game was a much more traditional military shooter up until Ghost Recon: Wildlands, which took the series into the open world with a focus on special forces taking down drug cartels. Its sequel, Breakpoint, followed in its footsteps by doubling down on the open world. The last game received a mixed reception at launch and Ubisoft recently announced it would no longer be supporting the title, but it seems like the next Ghost Recon is still years away.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apex Legends#Video Game#Respawn Entertainment#Dbltap Com
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Season 13 'Ranked Reloaded' Reworked System Teased

It appears big changes are on the way for Apex Legends' Ranked Battle Royale mode in Season 13: Saviors. On Monday, Respawn Entertainment officially unveiled Season 13 of Apex Legends, Saviors, which is also set to debut the long-awaited character Newcastle. As part of their traditional teaser and reveal-filled promotional campaign, Respawn also released an interesting detail regarding its Ranked system, something its developers have certainly been hyping up in recent weeks.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends MSI 2022 Skin: Will There Be One?

League of Legends fans are wondering whether or not there will be Mid-Season Invitational 2022 skins. MSI will be the first international event for League of Legends this year. A total of 11 teams from around the world will come together to compete for the title of MSI 2022 champion in Busan, South Korea.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends MSI 2022: Full List of Participants

League of Legends fans are wondering which teams will be participating in the Mid-Season Invitational 2022. MSI will be the first international event for League of Legends this year. A total of 11 teams from around the world will come together to compete for the title of MSI 2022 champion, as the event kicks off on May 10, in Busan, South Korea.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Blizzard's Free-to-Play 'Diablo: Immortal' Is Launching Simultaneously on PC

Blizzard has now announced the long-awaited release date for Diablo: Immortal as well as its simultaneous release on PC. Now slated to arrive on PC, iOS and Android in June, Blizzard says it has listened to fan feedback and finally decided to port the game over for those who wish to play it on their computers instead.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

Newcastle Confirmed in New Apex Legends Season 13 Launch Trailer

Apex Legend's newest playable character, Newcastle, has been confirmed for Season 13. Apex fans certainly have a reason to celebrate, as the latest Legend to grace the game has been announced. Newcastle has made his first appearance in a brand new trailer for Season 13, confirming that he is in fact Bangalore's brother.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Upcoming FPS Game Looks Like A Cross Between Titanfall And ‘Starship Troopers’

Last month, we lost a legend. After years of struggling against DDoS attacks and hackers, Respawn Entertainment finally pulled the plug on the first Titanfall game on 1 March. First released in 2014, the FPS was, once upon a time, loved by its player base. But, it ended up in a state where it was often unplayable, which is perhaps the exact opposite of what a game needs to even be considered a game in the first place.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dying Light 2's New Game Plus mode launches this week with a new quest and enemies

Dying Light 2 will finally get its New Game Plus mode in update 1.3 later this week on April 27. Just earlier today, Dying Light 2 developer Techland announced the imminent release date for the New Game Plus feature in the horror sequel. Players can revisit Villedor with their abilities after finishing the game to uncover new content, including 30 new Inhibitors, a new side quest, and new challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fortnite Adds More Street Fighter Skins

Epic Games is continuing Fortnite's growing Street Fighter collaboration this week with two more skins from the fighting franchise coming to the battle royale game. After first adding both Ryu and Chun-Li last year and then Cammy and Guile afterwards, Epic Games and Capcom partnered once more to introduce Blanka and Sakura skins. Each of those characters will have their own unique skins in the Item Shop on April 28th at 8 p.m. ET with alternate styles and other cosmetics added at the same time, too.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy