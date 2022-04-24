ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stock futures slip in early trade, euro little changed vs dollar

 2 days ago

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell slightly in early trade on Sunday, while the euro was little changed against the dollar after French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in French elections. “No poll showed her winning. Markets and media seemed to have worked themselves into a lather,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sandra Maler)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

