U.S. stock futures slip in early trade, euro little changed vs dollar
NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell slightly in early trade on Sunday, while the euro was little changed against the dollar after French President Emmanuel Macron comfortably defeated far-right rival Marine Le Pen in French elections. “No poll showed her winning. Markets and media seemed to have worked themselves into a lather,” said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sandra Maler)
