ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Judge invites Walt Disney Co. to bring Disney World to Texas amid new passed law

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS – Those who have been to Disney World know it’s the “happiest place on earth,” but what if the giant amusement park called Texas home?. Well, one Texas judge has invited the Disney CEO to move the amusement park to Fort Bend County, just outside of Houston, amid a battle...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Disney's Theme Park Magic Is Back

Traditional meet-and-greet experiences returned to Disney's domestic theme parks this week. Disney World and Disneyland are generating record revenue and operating profits. Despite knocks that "woke" Disney could be polarizing, the shares are essentially where they were when CEO Bob Chapek took a stand on Florida legislation six weeks ago.
LIFESTYLE
Fortune

The war between Disney and Florida keeps escalating. Here are 5 key turning points in the battle

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Florida legislation formally known “Parental Rights in Education”— “Don’t Say Gay” by its many detractors—has trapped the Walt Disney Company in a web of controversy since early March. Though Disney and CEO Bob Chapek initially refused to comment on the legislation, the company now publicly opposes it—a position that now, two months later, is spurring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider revoking special privileges that the company has enjoyed for over half a century.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Chapek
Person
Walt Disney
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Instruments#Youth Empowerment#The Invitation#Walt Disney Co#Kprc#The Walt Disney Company#Disney World#The Associated Press
WDW News Today

New ‘Disney Pride Collection’ Tumbler Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A rainbow tumbler has been released as part of this year’s “Disney Pride Collection” at Walt Disney World. The collection is being released ahead of Pride Month in June and we found the tumbler in Creations Shop at EPCOT.
TRAVEL
Mic

In defense of Disney adults

Growing up, going to Disney World was what I imagined being invited to the Met Gala must be like. My dad would book the trip to Orlando months in advance and we would go shopping for flowery shirts at Marshalls in preparation for the sticky Florida heat. I’d make a list of all the characters I wanted autographs from — Stitch, Pluto, and Mickey were non-negotiables. My uncles and grandma would fly from Mexico to meet up with us and we’d spend a weekend indulging in the theme park, riding roller coasters, petting robot animals, and eating cotton candy on Main Street. While the trip might seem like just a sweet memory, for Pa, being able to take us to Disney World was an immense source of pride. It was his way of giving us the type of childhood that he could only have dreamed of.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheStreet

Disney to Unveil Reimagined Popular Attraction

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report theme parks offer its guests a fan favorite respite from waiting in long lines to either board rides or purchase a snack, as well as lengthy strolls around different lands. Guests who need a breather from the hustle and bustle of...
LIFESTYLE
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy