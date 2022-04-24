ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monument Health walks for donor awareness

By Keith Grant
KEVN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are over 106 thousand people on the organ donor waiting list, according to organdonor.gov. Monument Health joined many hospitals across the country in celebrating National Donate Life Month. A windy day did not stop the families and supporters of organ, tissue and eye...

