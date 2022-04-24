Monument Health walks for donor awareness

Donna Rae (Janke) Coons, 65, of Rapid City, formerly of Lead, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Rapid City, after a short battle with cancer. Donna was born on July 3, 1956 in Grand Forks, N.D., to Arlys (Ness) and Alvin Janke. At only a few months old the family moved to Lead, where Donna, and her brothers and sisters, were raised and went to school. Donna had three children; Joe, Jake, and Larissa, and spent time between Idaho and South Dakota for many years. Eventually Donna made her way back to South Dakota to be with her kids and grandkids. No matter what town she lived in or which job she had, Donna brought laughter and good times to everyone she knew. Donna was a friend to everyone and a mother or auntie to many. She connected with people through stories and snacks and always had plenty of both to share! Donna had a heart of gold and loved being with her family and friends living life in a positive, loving way. Donna’s kids, seven grandkids, and three great-grandkids were her whole world and her legacy will live on through them.

