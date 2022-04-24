ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

S Carolina officer killed responding to domestic disturbance

SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAYCE, S.C. (AP) — A police K-9 officer, volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician in central South Carolina was shot and killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Sunday, police said. Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr, 28, had just begun talking to a man outside the house when...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

