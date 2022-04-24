Hunter Dickinson makes NBA draft decision

Michigan basketball has been waiting patiently to find out just what kind of roster it would be putting out onto the court this next season.

After making it to the Sweet 16 in 2021-22, the Wolverines have a lot of young players, and will have the unenviable task of replacing their starting point guard with DeVante’ Jones’ departure. But the biggest question this offseason is what with star center Hunter Dickinson do?

That question was answered on Sunday evening, the last possible day to announce whether or not a player will return to school. Dickinson took to Twitter to announce he will be returning to Ann Arbor for another year.

Now all eyes will be on Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan, who have decisions to make of their own.