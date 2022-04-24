Hillsboro police find missing woman with dementia

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oregon State Police identified the four people who died when a car crashed head-on with a motorhome on Sunday along Highway 18 just east of the McMinnville Municipal Airport. Initial reports state that Huy Nguyen, 46, of Vancouver, was driving west on the highway when for...
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two weeks after a shooting in downtown Portland that left one woman dead and another injured, the Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim who died as Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier, 22. The Medical Examiner's Office has determined her cause of death to be homicide...
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl missing since March 31. ODHS says it believes Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray is at risk and officials want to find her to make sure she’s safe. Aaronaja...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
A man whose body was found in a homemade wooden casket in an Oregon cemetery has been identified, authorities said Thursday. Deputies used fingerprints to identify the man as Randall Louis Lloyd, 59, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Preliminary autopsy results revealed that Lloyd...
A 70-year-old man who disappeared from his camp on China Hat Road south of Bend, prompting a public request for information, has been found deceased, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Sunday, adding that it was not considered a suspicious death.
ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany woman was arrested Saturday in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said. Rebekah Gasperino, 32, was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they came to believe that Gasperino was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers conducted a welfare check at Gasperino's home in the area of Sun Place Southeast and 20th Avenue in Albany and found the body of her 3-year-old daughter.
