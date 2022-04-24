ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro police find missing woman with dementia

By FOX 12 Staff
kptv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department said it found a missing...

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KGW

Police identify woman killed in downtown Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than two weeks after a shooting in downtown Portland that left one woman dead and another injured, the Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim who died as Gabrielle Lynn Dozhier, 22. The Medical Examiner's Office has determined her cause of death to be homicide...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, OR
Hillsboro, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Oregon DHS looking for missing at-risk girl

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl missing since March 31. ODHS says it believes Aaronaja Ziye Akerion Gray is at risk and officials want to find her to make sure she’s safe. Aaronaja...
SALEM, OR
UpNorthLive.com

Half of a home falls onto Oregon highway, partially blocks traffic

SALEM, Ore. (KATU) — Half of a mobile home slipped off of a trailer and into traffic on Interstate 5, partially blocking traffic south of Salem, Oregon on Tuesday afternoon. At about 4 p.m., Oregon State Police said the oversized load fell into the right southbound lane. Troopers said...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Hpd
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Man missing from China Hat Road camp found deceased; authorities say death not suspicious

A 70-year-old man who disappeared from his camp on China Hat Road south of Bend, prompting a public request for information, has been found deceased, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said Sunday, adding that it was not considered a suspicious death. The post Man missing from China Hat Road camp found deceased; authorities say death not suspicious appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KGW

Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. — An Albany woman was arrested Saturday in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said. Rebekah Gasperino, 32, was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said they came to believe that Gasperino was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers conducted a welfare check at Gasperino's home in the area of Sun Place Southeast and 20th Avenue in Albany and found the body of her 3-year-old daughter.
KXL

Albany Woman Accused Of Killing Young Child

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon woman has been arrested in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child. Police in Albany say the 32-year-old woman was pulled over in a traffic stop Saturday and they came to believe she was a danger to herself and others and that they needed to check on her child immediately.

Comments / 0

Community Policy