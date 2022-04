May will be a big month for folks in the Smoky Mountain region who want to have some fun in the sun. One of the biggest events in the region is the Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games and it’s right around the corner. For decades, people from across the country and around the world have come to the Smoky Mountain region to experience this celebration of history and culture. The festival features contests, bagpipes, cultural education, and plenty of fun for the whole family. So, set aside a couple of days in May to come experience this look into one of the most impactful cultures in the world.

TOWNSEND, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO