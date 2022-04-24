Coachella festival 2022: Top 10 fashion trends, from neon to crochet and bucket hats

On 9 April, Nicola Peltz married Brooklyn Beckham at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino Haute Couture. Peltz’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, says the traditional-with-a-twist wedding gown is the most beautiful dress she has ever seen. This is a huge statement to make, considering Fremar is the woman behind the wardrobes of Demi Moore, Julianne Moore and Charlize Theron. The Hollywood dresser knows a good gown when she sees one. Even Peltz is in awe of this comment. “Coming from Leslie, that is incredible,” the bride told British Vogue, days before saying “I do”.
