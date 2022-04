With a spring snow set to hit Maine tomorrow, many Mainers thought they saw some Easter snow or hail yesterday when little white pellets fell from the sky. Naturally, the immediate thought was that it was too hard to be snow so it had to be hail or even sleet. However, according to Channel 8 WMTW meteorologist Sarah Long, all the above guesses are wrong.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO