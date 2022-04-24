ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochai Agbaji declares for NBA draft

By Lainey Gerber
 2 days ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji is going to the NBA Draft, he announced on Twitter Sunday.

Agbaji joins David McCormack, Jalen Wilson and Christian Braun as the fourth Jayhawk to declare. In addition to being named Big 12 Player of the Year, he is a 2022 consensus All-American, Naismith Award and Wooden Award finalist, Final Four Most Outstanding Player and a National Champion.

Agbaji averaged 18.8 points per game this past season, and shot 40.9% from 3-point range.

