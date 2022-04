SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of South Burlington on Monday listened to another proposal from Beta Technologies. It all stems from where the parking lot should be located on the piece of land where Beta wants to build. The city told them that in accordance with the land-use rules, the parking lot must be located on the back or side of the building. That was not going to work for Beta. So the City Council decided to revise the rules for properties near the airport.

