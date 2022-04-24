FDNY: 31-year-old firefighter killed, others injured in Brooklyn fire

A 31-year-old firefighter has died and several others were injured fighting a fire on Avenue N in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon.

The fire started just after 1:30 p.m. at 108-26 Avenue N.

Mayor Eric Adams and Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh identified the fallen firefighter as Timothy Klein, of Ladder Company 170. They say he was a six-year veteran of the fire department, whose family had a “rich history” serving with the FDNY. He was critically injured when a collapse occurred inside the building.

Officials also say that five other firefighters and two civilians were injured during the fire. They say it started in the roof of the building, and quickly rose to three alarms. More than 100 firefighters came out to battle the fire. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

At least one person remains unaccounted for. Officials say that the building is unsafe.

Fire officials say that Klein is the 1,157th member of the department to die in the line of duty. Funeral arrangements are pending.