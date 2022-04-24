ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texture Unplugged conference aims to bridge the gap of inequality in beauty industry

By Leondra Head
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Beauty and hair professionals from across the nation are joining forces with Hampton Roads salons to bridge the gap of inequality in the beauty industry.

The Texture Unplugged conference - a two-day experience that started Sunday teaching hairstylists and students pursuing cosmetics on how to work on all textures of hair. The event's organizer says that representation matters. Folks attending the conference say they are learning how to diversify their hairstyling techniques.

"Just getting the feel for the different textures of hair which is in the same of the show. Getting the knowledge. Being in the hair industry, you’ll also want to broaden your horizons with any and everything, this is a really good way to do it," conference attendees tell News 3.

This is the first year for the conference. Conference organizer, Dominique Lunn tells News 3 he lives in the hair capital New York City and brought the conference to Hampton Roads because he once owned salons in Hampton Roads.

Organizers say more than 300 participants are at the two-day conference. They say their main goal is for people to leave having a broad view of hair.

