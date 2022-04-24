Car crashes into tractor-trailer, catches fire on I-93

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Investigators returned Saturday to the woods in Concord, New Hampshire, where a husband and wife in their 60s were both murdered days ago. The bodies of Stephen Reid and Djeswende Reid were were found with multiple gunshot wounds along the Broken Ground Trail Thursday. “It’s definitely scary,” a woman in the area said. Folks are second-guessing whether they should walk the popular trails, even as the weather gets warmer and days stay lighter outside. “It was just awful,” another woman said. “I don’t know how people are not in danger. If it was me, I would be saying don’t walk...

CONCORD, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO