Aurora, CO

Aurora Police Convince Man Wanted For Murder To Surrender

 2 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police arrested a man wanted for murder while investigating a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded to the area near East Dakota Avenue and Xanadu Street on Saturday.

Juan Johnny Hernandez (credit: Aurora Police)

They say they knocked on the door of the home where the stolen vehicle was parked. Officers spoke with people inside and learned one of them was Juan Johnny Hernandez.

Hernandez had an active warrant for homicide. Officers say they later talked to him over the phone and convinced him to turn himself in.

Hernandez was arrested without incident.

Court records show Hernandez was wanted out of Adams County on several charges.

