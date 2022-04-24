ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto Deputy dismissed due to domestic battery charges

By WFTX Digital Team
 2 days ago
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Investigations division conducted a criminal investigation of Deputy Brian Willams for domestic battery charges.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, after the case was taken to court, a warrant was issued for Williams.

Williams’ Charges:

  • Arson
  • Domestic Battery
  • Violation of an Injunction
  • Protection Domestic Violence

Sheriff Potter has withdrawn Brian Williams’ appointment as a deputy sheriff.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said they are dedicated to the safety of the community and that their deputies and support personnel will never be above the law.

