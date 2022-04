The Tecolotes Dos Laredos opened their series against the Acereros de Monclova with a convincing 14-5 win Tuesday. The Tecos recorded an impressive 18 hits in the victory. After falling behind 5-1 through two-and-a-half innings, Dos Laredos utilized a strong bottom of the third and fourth to secure the win. The Tecolotes scored 11 combined runs in the third and fourth - six and five runs, respectively. Roberto Valenzuela and Francisco Arcia led the Tecos offensively going 4-for-4 with three and three RBIs and 3-for-3 with a run and five RBIs, respectively. Reliever Gerardo Gutierrez was credited...

LAREDO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO