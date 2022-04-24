Nebraska softball tacked on another win Sunday against Wisconsin 6-4

BEATRICE - The seniors go home with lasting memories and the whole Orangemen baseball team can celebrate win #13 on the year!. Kai Mayfield picked up the win, pitching six innings striking out seven, while allowing just one earned run. Deegan Nelson picked up the save. Jaxson Blackburn, Adam DeBoer, Austin Burroughs, Caleb Jobman and Colton Belding all collected hits for the Orangemen. Belding, who started in the place of Tucker Timmerman (illness), went 2-for-3 with an RBI and made a run-saving catch on a hard line drive down the first base line. Adam DeBoer was also kept busy at shortstop, fielding seven ground balls, some took some hard bounces.

