Yankees knew it was only a matter of time before Gerrit Cole came roaring back to life

By Bob Klapisch
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
NEW YORK – Aaron Boone admits he was curious how Gerrit Cole would react to the longest and most gruesome slump of his career, although deep inside the manager knew there was no cause for alarm. Cole’s numbers were indeed terrible – a 6.35 ERA was more than...

