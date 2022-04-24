ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

Softball: HOFs Classic recaps at Ramapo on Sunday, April 24

Jocelyn Moody pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and four walks as Immaculate Heart, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated No. 18 Ramapo, 5-0, in the HOFs Classic at Ramapo. Gianna DiMeglio led IHA’s (14-0) offense with a 2-run double. Sofia Valente also singled and drove...

Related
NJ.com

Baseball: Autism Awareness Challenge recaps at Weehawken for Sunday, April 24

Rich Miraldi hit a home run and tallied four RBI with a walk as Cresskill downed Hoboken, 12-5, in the Autism Awareness Challenge at Weehawken. Ronald Presta also tripled and singled and drove in three runs while scoring twice for Cresskill. Joey Anastassatos and Mike Tuohy also singled tow times and had an RBI. Both scored as well. Robert Feulner walked two times, was hit by two pitches, and had an RBI and two runs.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Fast start enough for Manasquan to top Ocean Township

A six-run first inning was the prelude to an offensive outing for both sides as Manasquan (7-6) toppled Ocean Townshop (3-10), 10-8, Monday afternoon. Lindsay Fuller drove in three runs off a pair of hits—a triple and a single—while both Brooke Loughlin and Syndey Harmstead posted a pair of RBIs each.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Sobel Ks 12, goes 4-for-4 to lead Bergen Tech over Passaic Valley

Riley Sobel struck out 12 and walked one, allowing six hits and one run in the circle to lead Bergen Tech to a victory on the road over Passaic Valley, 5-1. Sobel helped her own cause by going 4-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Kalyna Figol went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Bergen Tech, which has won each of its first 13 games of the season.
PASSAIC, NJ
City
Mahwah, NJ
City
Ramsey, NJ
City
Saddle Brook, NJ
City
Paramus, NJ
Mahwah, NJ
Sports
Daily Record

Softball: 2022 Morris County Tournament scores, schedule

Montville earned the top seed in the softball Morris County Tournament on Tuesday night. Morris Catholic (9-2), Roxbury (6-1), West Morris (11-1), Jefferson (11-1), Morris Knolls (8-3) and Whippany Park (6-1) fill out the top seven, which all received byes into the second round. The first round must be played by April 30. The second round...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Steinert holds off much-improved Hopewell Valley

HAMILTON TWP. — Playing some of its best softball in years, Hopewell Valley nearly pulled off another upset Monday before coming up just short in a 5-4 loss at Steinert. A winner over Robbinsville last week, Hopewell got two hits from Izebelle Cornish-DiDonato, pitcher Sam Shaw and Mea Allex. Both of Cornish-DiDonato’s hits were doubles.
HOPEWELL, NJ
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Softball: Olensky Ks 17, tosses 3-hitter to lead No. 11 Montville over Kinnelon

Caitlin Olensky pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out 17 and walking one to lead Montville, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Kinnelon, 4-0. Olensky helped her own cause by going 2-for-3 with two RBI while Julie Kobilarcik and Lyla Monte each hit a single and scored a run apiece for Montville, which has won each of its first 11 games to start the season.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Manville over North Plainfield - Softball recap

Valentina Barrios went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Manville to a victory at home over North Plainfield, 9-2. Vanessa Thompson hit a single and a double with two RBI and two runs scored while Alyssa Mathews singled with an RBI and a run scored for Manville (7-1), which scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne over Ferris - Baseball recap

Braylin Terrero went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs as Bayonne defeated Ferris, 7-4, at Veterans Stadium in Bayonne. Chris Valencia was 2-for-2 with a walk, run, RBI and a stolen base for Bayonne (9-4), which jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead. Anthony Mancini was was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a stolen base, and Richard Bukowski went 2-for-4 with a run and a RBI. Winning pitcher Nolan Geisler went the distance, allowing four runs, 10 hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Hammonton over Millville - Softball recap

April Lewandowski drove in two runs while Alexa Panagopoylos went 2-for-4 with a solo homer to lead Hammonton to a 9-4 win over Millville, in Hammonton. Hammonton (9-6) took a 4-0 by the end of the first inning. Millville (7-6) tied the game by scoring two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings, but the home team went on a five-run rally to take control of the game in the bottom of the fifth.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Marlboro over Manalapan - Softball recap

Adison Ditillo went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Marlboro’s 8-2 victory over Manalapan in Manalapan. Ally Hochstadter was 3-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base for Marlboro (6-5). Skyla Campisi went 2-for-4 and Camryn Coates went 1-for-2 with two walks, a run and a RBI. Winning pitcher Stephanie Ciravolo struck out seven in 4.1 innings, allowing one earned run, four hits and five walks.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. girls high jump preview

WHEN: Thursday at 10:00 a.m. QUALIFIERS: Norina Khanzada, Tenafly; Alanna Woolfolk, Clayton; Samantha Strydesky, Howell; Dahlia Beasley, Washington Township; Gretchen Haray, Demarest. JERSEY OUTLOOK: A handful of high jumpers will represent the Garden State and run the curve at Franklin Field on Thursday. Tenafly junior Norina Khanzada cleared 5-4 outdoors...
SPORTS
NJ.com

Hunterdon Central over Hillsborough - Baseball recap

Chase Fischer went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in three runs and scoring another to lead Hunterdon Central to a victory at home over Hillsborough, 8-4. Chase Moskowitz singled twice with two RBI and a run scored while Logan Mason went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Hunterdon Central (7-3), which had 10 hits as a team in the win.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Softball power points for April 27: Two weeks until cutoff

It’s hard to believe the playoffs are upon us, but the cutoff for the NJSIAA softball postseason is just two weeks away. Below find the updated power points for all 20 groups - four each in North 1, North 2, Central, South and non-public. The top 16 teams in each group as of the end of the day on May 11 make the playoffs.
SPORTS
