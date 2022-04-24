ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Doc Perspectives: Smokeless Tobacco is a cancer risk

 2 days ago
From Babe Ruth to John Wayne, Americans have seen chewing tobacco in popular culture for over a century. Spitting chew has been a trademark of cowboys and professional athletes alike and chewing tobacco use continues at high rates in the United States. In 2018 a survey showed 2.4 percent of American...

