ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Local church opens time capsule from 100 years ago

By Nora McKeown
cbs3duluth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A local church in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood is taking a look back on their 100-year-old history with a time capsule that was opened Sunday. Any member of the United Protestant Church in Duluth’s Morgan Park neighborhood will tell you they’re a...

www.cbs3duluth.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 21 Online

Family Confirms Facebook Confession Made By 1 of 5 Found Dead In Duluth Home

DULUTH, Minn. – An immediate family member of the five people found dead in a Duluth home Wednesday has confirmed to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger that the suspect in the crime, who was one of the dead, posted a confession on Facebook Wednesday morning about his mental health and that he had decided to kill himself, his aunt, uncle and his nieces.
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Where’s The Pie? This Iconic Northern Minnesota Roadside Sign Was Taken Down!

What's cool about the sign being taken down is that when the sign was taken down, it revealed some history hidden from view!. The post from Betty's Pies shows the process of taking the sign down, and revealing the original Betty's Pies sign underneath the current sign! Other than the color, the older sign is a lighter shade of blue, nothing has changed! Since 1956, Betty's Pies has had essentially the same sign, hanging out along Highway 61.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

After More Than 100 Years, St. Paul Woman Finally Has Headstone To Mark Her Grave

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A graveside service in St. Paul on Saturday honored a woman who had been resting in an unmarked grave for 106 years. The service held at Union Cemetery for Emma Anderson, who served in the Salvation Army in the early 1900s, left her with a grave marker. In her lifetime, Anderson worked with Swedish immigrants in the St. Paul area. Maj. Paul Moore with the Salvation Army heard about Anderson’s story earlier this year. He wanted to honor Anderson with a headstone. “It’s a sad story…so we’re glad that we can honor her now,” Moore said. (credit: CBS) When Anderson died in 1916, she had no relatives left to put a stone on her grave. “Our mens group has about 15 to 20 members, and they jumped right in to raise the $800 so we could have a stone out here,” Moore said. “We just wanted something simple, something to mark where she is.” When Anderson died in July of 1916, she was honored by her fellow Salvation Army officers with a funeral service and procession down St. Paul’s Payne Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Duluth, MN
Society
KIMT

Community members remember slain Minnesota family

Holiday lights drape homes in vigil for slain Minnesota family. Organizers of a vigil for four slain family members lit up their Duluth house with Christmas lights to celebrate their lives and their love for the holidays. A family relative last week killed 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. On Sunday night, members of the tight-knit neighborhood, some of whom also decorated their houses with lights, and others gathered to remember the victims. People were invited to bring new children’s books to donate in honor of the family that maintained a “little free library” outside their home. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman, a former neighbor of the Barrys who hosted the event, said the family was known for their adventurous spirit and welcoming nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Person Busted Stealing From New Downtown Duluth Restaurant

This is the opposite of Minnesota nice: the owner of a new restaurant in downtown Duluth is calling out someone they say stole from the establishment. There has been a lot happening in downtown Duluth lately. On Monday (April 25th), a brand new business held a big grand opening. The spot is called In Cahoots and it is a boutique flea market with a handful of local businesses all under one roof.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Berg
FOX 21 Online

Cedar Stone and Sauna Helps Customs Relax, De-Stress

DULUTH, Minn. – A popular way to de-stress and stay hot in the Northland winter is back in Cedar and Stone Sauna in Canal Park. The traditional nordic sauna is inspired from Duluth’s Finnish history. It’s an indoor wood-fired sauna that runs between 180-200 degrees in the hot room, guiding customers through a hot, cold, rest and rehydrate process.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Southgate Family Pizzeria In Cloquet, Minnesota is Permanently Closing

Sad news for Northland pizza lovers arrived Tuesday when Southgate Family Pizzeria, aka Southgate Family "Pete-zeria" in honor of owner Pete Olson, announced they have made the difficult decision to permanently close their doors. Southgate Family Pizzeria, located at 918 HWY 33 in Cloquet, Minnesota had posted several notices over...
CLOQUET, MN
Power 96

Barry Family Public Vigil to be Held Sunday in Duluth

After a tragic week in Duluth where a murder-suicide took the life of the Barry family in Duluth's East Hillside neighborhood, a public vigil has been organized by their family and friends. They're asking the community to come together in honor of 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry,...
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy