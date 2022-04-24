Boys lacrosse: Waldman wills No. 12 Westfield over Pope John

Anthony Drago netted five goal to go along with three assists as West Essex, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated West Morris, 15-7, in North Caldwell. Andrew Adams also scored three goals with an assist and Rocco Garcia had two goals and two assists for the Knights, who improved to 10-1 on the season. Jack Massotto scored with three assists as well while Brandon Kinsella and Michael Drago both scored and notched an assist in the win Stefan Lopez found the back of the net, too.

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO